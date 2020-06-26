All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15618 Camp Dubois Crescent
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

15618 Camp Dubois Crescent

15618 Camp Dubois Crescent · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15618 Camp Dubois Crescent, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
6 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TWO STORY HOME ON INDEPENDENCE, WINTER GARDEN - CABLE / INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

RIO MODEL - 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Carpet through out. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Rear Entry Garage. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters in kitchen and master bath

CONTACT SIMON RONCHETTI - PROPERTY MANAGER 407 468 4686 - TEXT PREFERRED!

RENT INCLIUDES:
CABLE WITH HBO
WIRELESS INTERNET
LANDSCAPING SERVICES

MAY ACCEPT SMALL PETS UNDER 20LBS WITH A $250.00 PET FEE.

(RLNE2304602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent have any available units?
15618 Camp Dubois Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent have?
Some of 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
15618 Camp Dubois Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent offers parking.
Does 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent have a pool?
No, 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent have accessible units?
No, 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 15618 Camp Dubois Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College