15618 Camp Dubois Crescent

Amenities
6 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TWO STORY HOME ON INDEPENDENCE, WINTER GARDEN - CABLE / INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!
RIO MODEL - 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Carpet through out. Master bedroom is located upstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Rear Entry Garage. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters in kitchen and master bath
CONTACT SIMON RONCHETTI - PROPERTY MANAGER 407 468 4686 - TEXT PREFERRED!
RENT INCLIUDES:
CABLE WITH HBO
WIRELESS INTERNET
LANDSCAPING SERVICES
MAY ACCEPT SMALL PETS UNDER 20LBS WITH A $250.00 PET FEE.
(RLNE2304602)