All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP

15505 Murcott Harvest Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15505 Murcott Harvest Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2 in Winter Garden - Only 2 years old! Light, bright, airy and open is the theme of this gem. Open floor plan and split bedrooms for added privacy and convenience. This gorgeous Kitchen is a show piece with Granite Island and Subway back splash. Walk in pantry and work station add to the already spacious work area for the most inventive chef. The Kitchen is open and overlooks the Dining and Great Room so you never miss a thing. Enjoy peaceful evenings on the back lanai overlooking nature as this home boasts no rear neighbors. Large Master Bedroom with Tray Ceiling and huge Master Bath with double Granite Vanity, Glass enclosed shower with separate Garden Tub is also adorned with large Subway tile and leads into the huge Walk In Closet. This home is walking distance to the amenities of a Pool, Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Tot Lot and Picnic area. View Disney fireworks every night, and live just minutes to the brand new Hamlin Overlook shopping, Dining, Theater and Outdoor Entertainment complex. Less than 15 minutes to Disney and the attractions! Call now this home won't last long!!!

RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION

-Pets allowed (No dangerous breeds).
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

CALL KEITH FOR SHOWINGS (407) 908-2781

APPLICATION LINK http://www.mizzrealty.com/rental-properties/

(RLNE3899494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP have any available units?
15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP have?
Some of 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP offer parking?
No, 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP has a pool.
Does 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP have accessible units?
No, 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College