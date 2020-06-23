15505 MURCOTT HARVEST LOOP

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3/2 in Winter Garden - Only 2 years old! Light, bright, airy and open is the theme of this gem. Open floor plan and split bedrooms for added privacy and convenience. This gorgeous Kitchen is a show piece with Granite Island and Subway back splash. Walk in pantry and work station add to the already spacious work area for the most inventive chef. The Kitchen is open and overlooks the Dining and Great Room so you never miss a thing. Enjoy peaceful evenings on the back lanai overlooking nature as this home boasts no rear neighbors. Large Master Bedroom with Tray Ceiling and huge Master Bath with double Granite Vanity, Glass enclosed shower with separate Garden Tub is also adorned with large Subway tile and leads into the huge Walk In Closet. This home is walking distance to the amenities of a Pool, Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Tot Lot and Picnic area. View Disney fireworks every night, and live just minutes to the brand new Hamlin Overlook shopping, Dining, Theater and Outdoor Entertainment complex. Less than 15 minutes to Disney and the attractions! Call now this home won't last long!!!



RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION



-Pets allowed (No dangerous breeds).

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



CALL KEITH FOR SHOWINGS (407) 908-2781



APPLICATION LINK http://www.mizzrealty.com/rental-properties/



(RLNE3899494)