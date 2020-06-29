All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE

15500 Honeybell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15500 Honeybell Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Come live in this beautiful, like new, townhome located in the heart of Horizon’s West, which has been lovingly cared for and maintained. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The downstairs bedroom could double as an office, master bedroom, or playroom. The oversized kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. With your private balcony and paver brick patio you won’t miss the gorgeous night sky over Lake Hancock and West Orange County. The fenced in backyard and 2 car garage will give you a great sense of privacy and personal space. The Hamlin Reserve community residents can enjoy a clubhouse and an amazing POOL year round. This home is zoned for Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High school. Walking distance to Publix, Walmart, community parks, walking trails, a dog park and of course a short drive to all of your favorite Disney and Universal theme parks. Brand new Washer and Dryer included on the lease. Come see this property today and live in one of the best areas of Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE have any available units?
15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE have?
Some of 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

