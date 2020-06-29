15500 HONEYBELL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage

Come live in this beautiful, like new, townhome located in the heart of Horizon’s West, which has been lovingly cared for and maintained. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The downstairs bedroom could double as an office, master bedroom, or playroom. The oversized kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. With your private balcony and paver brick patio you won’t miss the gorgeous night sky over Lake Hancock and West Orange County. The fenced in backyard and 2 car garage will give you a great sense of privacy and personal space. The Hamlin Reserve community residents can enjoy a clubhouse and an amazing POOL year round. This home is zoned for Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High school. Walking distance to Publix, Walmart, community parks, walking trails, a dog park and of course a short drive to all of your favorite Disney and Universal theme parks. Brand new Washer and Dryer included on the lease. Come see this property today and live in one of the best areas of Orlando.