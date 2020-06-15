15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room

- Beautiful Hamlin Reserve townhome! 4/Bedroom, 3 bathroom 1903 sq. Quality fixtures, modern design. Home boasts, sunny entryway, high ceilings, open floor plan, energy rated windows, laundry room with full size w/d, private courtyard, with a covered patio that leads to a two car garage. Kitchen has large dine at island with solid counter tops, stainless appliances, closet pantry side by side refrigerator with in door ice and water. Master suite has a spacious bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower, walk in closet and private balcony. Unit is steps away from the residents club house, playground and resort style pool! Hamlin Reserve is just down the road from the fabulous Hamlin shopping district, luxury movie theater, restaurants and new level one trauma center. Fantastic blossuming community!



