Horizon West, FL
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.

15491 Sugar Citrus Drive · (407) 425-5069
Location

15491 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1903 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
- Beautiful Hamlin Reserve townhome! 4/Bedroom, 3 bathroom 1903 sq. Quality fixtures, modern design. Home boasts, sunny entryway, high ceilings, open floor plan, energy rated windows, laundry room with full size w/d, private courtyard, with a covered patio that leads to a two car garage. Kitchen has large dine at island with solid counter tops, stainless appliances, closet pantry side by side refrigerator with in door ice and water. Master suite has a spacious bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower, walk in closet and private balcony. Unit is steps away from the residents club house, playground and resort style pool! Hamlin Reserve is just down the road from the fabulous Hamlin shopping district, luxury movie theater, restaurants and new level one trauma center. Fantastic blossuming community!

(RLNE4359973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. have any available units?
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. have?
Some of 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. does offer parking.
Does 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. has a pool.
Does 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15491 Sugar Citrus Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
