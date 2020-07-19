15416 Blackbead St

Amenities

Almost New Richmond Model built by Beazer Homes. 3 bed/2.5 bath in Summerlake community. Features include: 42" upgrade gray wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, Ceramic tile on first floor, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances including washer and dryer located in second floor. This Townhome also has a private brickpaved courtyard connecting to a detached 2 car garage! . Suimmerlake community included: Community Pool, Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Fitness Center, walking trails, Soccer field, Basketball and Tennis court!. Zoned for A rated schools and is very closed to Disney, new restaurants and grocery stores located in Hamlin,, shopping Center, Short distance to Winter Garden Village, closed to, Turnpike, SR 429.