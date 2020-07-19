All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15416 Blackbead St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15416 Blackbead St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

15416 Blackbead St

15416 Blackbead Street · (855) 284-1142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15416 Blackbead Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Almost New Richmond Model built by Beazer Homes. 3 bed/2.5 bath in Summerlake community. Features include: 42" upgrade gray wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, Ceramic tile on first floor, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances including washer and dryer located in second floor. This Townhome also has a private brickpaved courtyard connecting to a detached 2 car garage! . Suimmerlake community included: Community Pool, Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Fitness Center, walking trails, Soccer field, Basketball and Tennis court!. Zoned for A rated schools and is very closed to Disney, new restaurants and grocery stores located in Hamlin,, shopping Center, Short distance to Winter Garden Village, closed to, Turnpike, SR 429.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15416 Blackbead St have any available units?
15416 Blackbead St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15416 Blackbead St have?
Some of 15416 Blackbead St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15416 Blackbead St currently offering any rent specials?
15416 Blackbead St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15416 Blackbead St pet-friendly?
No, 15416 Blackbead St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15416 Blackbead St offer parking?
Yes, 15416 Blackbead St offers parking.
Does 15416 Blackbead St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15416 Blackbead St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15416 Blackbead St have a pool?
Yes, 15416 Blackbead St has a pool.
Does 15416 Blackbead St have accessible units?
No, 15416 Blackbead St does not have accessible units.
Does 15416 Blackbead St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15416 Blackbead St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15416 Blackbead St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15416 Blackbead St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15416 Blackbead St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity