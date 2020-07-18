15369 HONEYBELL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Listing Agent: Tiago Ferreira 407-900-2434 www.realtoratorlando.com - Come see this amazing BRAND NEW townhome in front of the club house at Hamlin Reserve, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, back yard, nice 2 car garage and great near by schools. This house was used as a model home for Ashton Woods and has all the upgrades you can imagine. Hamlin reserve is a new community very well located with walking distance to the new Publix plaza which just opened up, supper Walmart and the new Cinépolis complex. This home is perfect for families since the school district is one of the best in Orlando area. Also, with the amenities right across the street from this house you can enjoy the beautiful resort style pool, gym, playground and the green space as an addition to your back yard. Come live in this beautiful brand new house in a great community that will offer the best lifestyle for you and your family.



(RLNE5881305)