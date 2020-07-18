All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15369 HONEYBELL DR

15369 Honeybell Drive · (321) 939-3748
Location

15369 Honeybell Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15369 HONEYBELL DR · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1902 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Listing Agent: Tiago Ferreira 407-900-2434 www.realtoratorlando.com - Come see this amazing BRAND NEW townhome in front of the club house at Hamlin Reserve, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, back yard, nice 2 car garage and great near by schools. This house was used as a model home for Ashton Woods and has all the upgrades you can imagine. Hamlin reserve is a new community very well located with walking distance to the new Publix plaza which just opened up, supper Walmart and the new Cinépolis complex. This home is perfect for families since the school district is one of the best in Orlando area. Also, with the amenities right across the street from this house you can enjoy the beautiful resort style pool, gym, playground and the green space as an addition to your back yard. Come live in this beautiful brand new house in a great community that will offer the best lifestyle for you and your family.

(RLNE5881305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15369 HONEYBELL DR have any available units?
15369 HONEYBELL DR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15369 HONEYBELL DR have?
Some of 15369 HONEYBELL DR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15369 HONEYBELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
15369 HONEYBELL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15369 HONEYBELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 15369 HONEYBELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15369 HONEYBELL DR offer parking?
Yes, 15369 HONEYBELL DR offers parking.
Does 15369 HONEYBELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15369 HONEYBELL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15369 HONEYBELL DR have a pool?
Yes, 15369 HONEYBELL DR has a pool.
Does 15369 HONEYBELL DR have accessible units?
No, 15369 HONEYBELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15369 HONEYBELL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15369 HONEYBELL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15369 HONEYBELL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15369 HONEYBELL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
