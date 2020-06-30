All apartments in Horizon West
15288 Shonan Gold Drive

15288 Shonan Gold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15288 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom House - No Rear Neighbors, Conservation & Lake View!!! - Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom House on Overlook At Hamlin, Winter Garden
4 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom single story home, with large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops.
Large master suite and 3 further bedrooms, upgraded to tile throughout living area and window treatments
Screened lanai
Two car garage
No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area and lake.
Lawn care included along with access to all the community amenities

(RLNE5613534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15288 Shonan Gold Drive have any available units?
15288 Shonan Gold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15288 Shonan Gold Drive have?
Some of 15288 Shonan Gold Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15288 Shonan Gold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15288 Shonan Gold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15288 Shonan Gold Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15288 Shonan Gold Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15288 Shonan Gold Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15288 Shonan Gold Drive offers parking.
Does 15288 Shonan Gold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15288 Shonan Gold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15288 Shonan Gold Drive have a pool?
No, 15288 Shonan Gold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15288 Shonan Gold Drive have accessible units?
No, 15288 Shonan Gold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15288 Shonan Gold Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15288 Shonan Gold Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15288 Shonan Gold Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15288 Shonan Gold Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

