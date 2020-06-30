15288 Shonan Gold Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom House - No Rear Neighbors, Conservation & Lake View!!! - Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom House on Overlook At Hamlin, Winter Garden

4 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom single story home, with large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops.

Large master suite and 3 further bedrooms, upgraded to tile throughout living area and window treatments

Screened lanai

Two car garage

No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area and lake.

Lawn care included along with access to all the community amenities



