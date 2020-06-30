15288 Shonan Gold Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom House - No Rear Neighbors, Conservation & Lake View!!! - Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom House on Overlook At Hamlin, Winter Garden
4 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom single story home, with large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops.
Large master suite and 3 further bedrooms, upgraded to tile throughout living area and window treatments
Screened lanai
Two car garage
No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area and lake.
Lawn care included along with access to all the community amenities
(RLNE5613534)