All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15249 Purple Martin st,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15249 Purple Martin st,
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

15249 Purple Martin st,

15249 Purple Martin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15249 Purple Martin Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A+school 3 beds 2.5 baths 2,186 sqft - This two story home includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a two car detached garage. The upstairs tech area gives families additional space and the downstairs foyer provides a welcoming atmosphere. There is a large family room that leads out onto a covered patio where family members can relax and enjoy the view of their backyard.

1.6 miles to Publix Super Market
1.7 miles to Walmart Supercenter
3.4 miles to Independence Elementary
3.2 miles to Bridgewater Middle School
4.9 miles to Windermere High School
-15 minutes drive to Disney

(RLNE3684777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15249 Purple Martin st, have any available units?
15249 Purple Martin st, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 15249 Purple Martin st, currently offering any rent specials?
15249 Purple Martin st, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15249 Purple Martin st, pet-friendly?
Yes, 15249 Purple Martin st, is pet friendly.
Does 15249 Purple Martin st, offer parking?
Yes, 15249 Purple Martin st, offers parking.
Does 15249 Purple Martin st, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15249 Purple Martin st, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15249 Purple Martin st, have a pool?
No, 15249 Purple Martin st, does not have a pool.
Does 15249 Purple Martin st, have accessible units?
No, 15249 Purple Martin st, does not have accessible units.
Does 15249 Purple Martin st, have units with dishwashers?
No, 15249 Purple Martin st, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15249 Purple Martin st, have units with air conditioning?
No, 15249 Purple Martin st, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College