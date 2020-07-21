15179 Night Heron Drive

Amenities
Newer 4/3 Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities. Highlighted amenities include: a tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse and recreation center, resort-styled swimming pool, dog park and walking trails.
This four bedroom, three bathroom home features a welcoming front porch and a two car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks.
This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:
-Designer style kitchen with quartz counter tops, and top of the line black stainless steel appliances.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-24 hours emergency maintenance.
This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact Lee at (407) 921-0308.
(RLNE3486689)