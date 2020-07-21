All apartments in Horizon West
15179 Night Heron Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
Newer 4/3 Located in Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities. Highlighted amenities include: a tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse and recreation center, resort-styled swimming pool, dog park and walking trails.

This four bedroom, three bathroom home features a welcoming front porch and a two car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks.

This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:
-Designer style kitchen with quartz counter tops, and top of the line black stainless steel appliances.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-24 hours emergency maintenance.

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact Lee at (407) 921-0308.

(RLNE3486689)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 15179 Night Heron Drive have any available units?
15179 Night Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15179 Night Heron Drive have?
Some of 15179 Night Heron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15179 Night Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15179 Night Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15179 Night Heron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15179 Night Heron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15179 Night Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15179 Night Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 15179 Night Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15179 Night Heron Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15179 Night Heron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15179 Night Heron Drive has a pool.
Does 15179 Night Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 15179 Night Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15179 Night Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15179 Night Heron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15179 Night Heron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15179 Night Heron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
