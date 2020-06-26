15066 Evergreen Oak Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home at independence winter garden - CABLE INTERNET AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

SIERRA Model features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a full size loft located on the second floor. Carpet through out. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are located downstairs. Front and back porch are covered. Attached Front Entry Garage NO PETS ALLOWED

Contact - Simon Ronchetti Cell 407 468 4686, text preferred!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4109084)