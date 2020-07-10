14507 Pleach St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Beautiful 4/3 Townhouse in Winter Garden - Beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom townhouse located in the Independence community of Signature Lakes- one of Winter Garden's premiere communities. A lushly landscaped front yard with brick paver walkway leads to the front covered entry. Home offers a great room floorplan with open kitchen, living and dining space. The kitchen offers a center island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and closet pantry. Dining and living room spaces are open with wood laminate flooring. Downstairs has the 4th bedroom and additional full bathroom located on the ground floor. Upstairs are the master suite as well as the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with shared hall bathroom. The master suite offers a walk in closet and bathroom with double sink vanity and large shower stall. Outside courtyard offers an open brick paver patio with plenty of space for outdoor entertaining and leads to the detached 2 car rear garage with brick paver driveway.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. Washer and dryer present are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition. Pet friendly for small pets with owner approval and $250 pet fee charged per pet. Must provide photo within application; no aggressive breeds.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Tiffany Greer 407-709-0582



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



