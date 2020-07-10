All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

14507 Pleach St

14507 Pleach Street · No Longer Available
Location

14507 Pleach Street, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/3 Townhouse in Winter Garden - Beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom townhouse located in the Independence community of Signature Lakes- one of Winter Garden's premiere communities. A lushly landscaped front yard with brick paver walkway leads to the front covered entry. Home offers a great room floorplan with open kitchen, living and dining space. The kitchen offers a center island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and closet pantry. Dining and living room spaces are open with wood laminate flooring. Downstairs has the 4th bedroom and additional full bathroom located on the ground floor. Upstairs are the master suite as well as the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with shared hall bathroom. The master suite offers a walk in closet and bathroom with double sink vanity and large shower stall. Outside courtyard offers an open brick paver patio with plenty of space for outdoor entertaining and leads to the detached 2 car rear garage with brick paver driveway.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. Washer and dryer present are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition. Pet friendly for small pets with owner approval and $250 pet fee charged per pet. Must provide photo within application; no aggressive breeds.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Tiffany Greer 407-709-0582

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

(RLNE3467127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14507 Pleach St have any available units?
14507 Pleach St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14507 Pleach St have?
Some of 14507 Pleach St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14507 Pleach St currently offering any rent specials?
14507 Pleach St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14507 Pleach St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14507 Pleach St is pet friendly.
Does 14507 Pleach St offer parking?
Yes, 14507 Pleach St offers parking.
Does 14507 Pleach St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14507 Pleach St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14507 Pleach St have a pool?
No, 14507 Pleach St does not have a pool.
Does 14507 Pleach St have accessible units?
No, 14507 Pleach St does not have accessible units.
Does 14507 Pleach St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14507 Pleach St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14507 Pleach St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14507 Pleach St does not have units with air conditioning.

