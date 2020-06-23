Amenities

14306 White Moss Way Available 03/05/19 Never Lived in New 4/3.5/2 Home in Winter Gardens Orchard Hills! - AVAILABLE MARCH 5TH OR LATER. This Lennar home in the beautiful Orchard Hills neighborhood is the largest and most usable floor plan and features all the niceties that come with a 2017 built home. The high efficiency air conditioner, water heater, insulation, LED lighting and appliances will make your electric bill a pittance. This home features tile flooring throughout the entire first floor, an open kitchen with solid surface counters and a huge island! This home also has DUAL MASTER suites! One on the ground floor and the other on the second floor, both have dual vanities walk-in closets and stand up showers. In addition to two other bedrooms there is a large upstairs loft with cathedral ceilings and room for an office, a second living room, or possibly both! This PET-FRIENDLY property won't last long, so email or contact us soon to set up your showing appointment and check out more details at www.BlueHomePM.com/rental-search?



