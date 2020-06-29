13426 Chariho Lane -PO

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool

Listing Agent - Courtney James Email: courtneykari@earthlink.net - This home is waiting for you and your family. This home is zoned for ALL GREAT SCHOOLS as well as the new Windermere High School. You have the pleasure of having the view of the fireworks at Disney EVERY NIGHT, a large back yard, master bedroom downstairs with wooden floors, den/office downstairs with wooden floors, new paint with new carpet. You would not find another home this nice for this price. Wood floors in the master,master closet, family, living/dining and office. Come now, it wont last long!!! With this home you will not have to worry about moving over and over with the issues the market is having with foreclosures and renters and finding out too late. This house is in good standings and owners love long time renters. Come and visit this gated and mature community and fall in love. This community also has a large community pool and a playground for little your ones. Lawn Service not included.

A loft and an office. Master bed down stairs



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5334506)