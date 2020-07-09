13161 KEGAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

LIKE NEW townhouse in the desirable Windermere area, GOOD RATED SCHOOLS. END UNIT. This home has a beautifully designed floor plan. All bedrooms are upstairs. Ceiling FAN in all bedrooms. GRANITE countertops throughout a top of the line kitchen and bathrooms. STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Washer and Dryer included. PAVER PATIO, Partially Covered and FENCED. Yard Maintenance INCLUDED. NO PETS! The community include: Resort Style Pool, Playground, Tennis and Basketball courts. Close to Shopping - Winter Garden Village, Hamlin Shops, Dining, Disney and 429, 408 and I-4. Available July 1st, don't miss this opportunity!