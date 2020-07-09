All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 13161 KEGAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
13161 KEGAN STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

13161 KEGAN STREET

13161 Kegan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13161 Kegan Street, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
LIKE NEW townhouse in the desirable Windermere area, GOOD RATED SCHOOLS. END UNIT. This home has a beautifully designed floor plan. All bedrooms are upstairs. Ceiling FAN in all bedrooms. GRANITE countertops throughout a top of the line kitchen and bathrooms. STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Washer and Dryer included. PAVER PATIO, Partially Covered and FENCED. Yard Maintenance INCLUDED. NO PETS! The community include: Resort Style Pool, Playground, Tennis and Basketball courts. Close to Shopping - Winter Garden Village, Hamlin Shops, Dining, Disney and 429, 408 and I-4. Available July 1st, don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13161 KEGAN STREET have any available units?
13161 KEGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13161 KEGAN STREET have?
Some of 13161 KEGAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13161 KEGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13161 KEGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13161 KEGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13161 KEGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13161 KEGAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13161 KEGAN STREET offers parking.
Does 13161 KEGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13161 KEGAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13161 KEGAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 13161 KEGAN STREET has a pool.
Does 13161 KEGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 13161 KEGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13161 KEGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13161 KEGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 13161 KEGAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13161 KEGAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College