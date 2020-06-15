12947 Westside Village Loop

Amenities

3 BED HOME IN WINDERMERE!!! CLOSE TO DISNEY!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



Converse with family and friends while you cook in the open kitchen. If you need space to work from home, use the flex room as an office. publix is 5 minture walk and lake side shopping center , grade A school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .



Call or Text Chris 407-437-7133 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4035274)