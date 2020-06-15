All apartments in Horizon West
12947 Westside Village Loop

12947 Westside Village Loop · (407) 566-3400
Location

12947 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12947 Westside Village Loop · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
3 BED HOME IN WINDERMERE!!! CLOSE TO DISNEY!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.

Converse with family and friends while you cook in the open kitchen. If you need space to work from home, use the flex room as an office. publix is 5 minture walk and lake side shopping center , grade A school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village .

Call or Text Chris 407-437-7133 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4035274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12947 Westside Village Loop have any available units?
12947 Westside Village Loop has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12947 Westside Village Loop have?
Some of 12947 Westside Village Loop's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12947 Westside Village Loop currently offering any rent specials?
12947 Westside Village Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12947 Westside Village Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 12947 Westside Village Loop is pet friendly.
Does 12947 Westside Village Loop offer parking?
No, 12947 Westside Village Loop does not offer parking.
Does 12947 Westside Village Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12947 Westside Village Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12947 Westside Village Loop have a pool?
Yes, 12947 Westside Village Loop has a pool.
Does 12947 Westside Village Loop have accessible units?
No, 12947 Westside Village Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 12947 Westside Village Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 12947 Westside Village Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12947 Westside Village Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 12947 Westside Village Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
