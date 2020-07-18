12917 Westside Village Loop.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

3 Bedroom Located in the Heart of Windermere!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan Enjoy morning coffee on the lanai of this functional two story home. A private first-floor study is ideal for home and office work. The spacious upstairs loft can serves as a play room or an entertainment area. publix is 5 minture walk and lake side shopping center , grade a school for your children , close to Disney and winter garden village. Call or Text Chris 407-437-7133 for more information.



(RLNE5912596)