Horizon West, FL
12659 ARLEY DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

12659 ARLEY DR

12659 Arley Drive · (321) 895-9380
Horizon West
Location

12659 Arley Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12659 ARLEY DR · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1958 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Lakes of Windermere - Beautiful Home / Lawn Care included - House has been newly painted inside and out. Covered porch on the front with shade trees. Decorative niches, archways, volume ceilings and tiled flooring throughout most of the home, carpet in secondary bedroom. Separate formal dining. Kitchen is equipped with upgraded counters, cabinets, breakfast bar and appliances that opens to the family room with laminate flooring. The master suite has drop down ceiling, laminate flooring, extra large walk in closet and separate tub and shower in the bath. The screened back porch includes brick pave' and half bath. Rear entry garage. Includes washer and dryer. Community park located at the end of the street and short walk to community basketball, volleyball and community pool.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 895-9380.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2203120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12659 ARLEY DR have any available units?
12659 ARLEY DR has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12659 ARLEY DR have?
Some of 12659 ARLEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12659 ARLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
12659 ARLEY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12659 ARLEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12659 ARLEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 12659 ARLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 12659 ARLEY DR does offer parking.
Does 12659 ARLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12659 ARLEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12659 ARLEY DR have a pool?
Yes, 12659 ARLEY DR has a pool.
Does 12659 ARLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 12659 ARLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12659 ARLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12659 ARLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12659 ARLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12659 ARLEY DR has units with air conditioning.
