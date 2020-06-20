12659 ARLEY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Lakes of Windermere - Beautiful Home / Lawn Care included - House has been newly painted inside and out. Covered porch on the front with shade trees. Decorative niches, archways, volume ceilings and tiled flooring throughout most of the home, carpet in secondary bedroom. Separate formal dining. Kitchen is equipped with upgraded counters, cabinets, breakfast bar and appliances that opens to the family room with laminate flooring. The master suite has drop down ceiling, laminate flooring, extra large walk in closet and separate tub and shower in the bath. The screened back porch includes brick pave' and half bath. Rear entry garage. Includes washer and dryer. Community park located at the end of the street and short walk to community basketball, volleyball and community pool.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 895-9380.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2203120)