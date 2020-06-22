All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 12654 Langstaff Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
12654 Langstaff Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12654 Langstaff Dr

12654 Langstaff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12654 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
__Upscale Family Neighborhood__ - PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR FEBRUARY 2019

~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~

Review our processes. This property won't last. Apply today and get the process started.

This is an amazing space in a terrific family community. This resort like community includes so many wonderful surprises. Garage included. The interior boast 12-foot ceilings and modern colors and a modern town-home floor plan.

Don't miss this!
Large garage, great community, community pool and much, much, much more!

*QUESTIONS: Please review Tenant Overview Page before making application at http://www.estatebrokersllc.com/tenant/

*PET & ANIMAL POLICY:
All animals must be submitted through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Q1XSz05SeKeO

IMPORTANT: If you have animals, the pets must be submitted through the wesite above. This step must be completed and submitted through the above link within 48 hours, from time applicant has made an application. This step must be completed to avoid delays or having your application, passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review by the property owner, owners attorney, owners insurance, and/ or against association rules and regulations.

*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community may require an additional application to move-in. All HOA or COA application fees that are paid to the association, for secondary approval, are reimbursed at move-in*

*CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.

*All information is subject to change. Application fees are non-refundable

(RLNE4505119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12654 Langstaff Dr have any available units?
12654 Langstaff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 12654 Langstaff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12654 Langstaff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12654 Langstaff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12654 Langstaff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12654 Langstaff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12654 Langstaff Dr does offer parking.
Does 12654 Langstaff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12654 Langstaff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12654 Langstaff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12654 Langstaff Dr has a pool.
Does 12654 Langstaff Dr have accessible units?
No, 12654 Langstaff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12654 Langstaff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12654 Langstaff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12654 Langstaff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12654 Langstaff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College