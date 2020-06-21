12508 CRAGSIDE LANE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

4/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Corner Lot, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Large Open Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Butler's Pantry, Kitchen has Island and Stainless Steel Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Hardwood throughout and Carpet in Bedrooms, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with Separate Garden Tub and Shower, 2nd Bathroom has Dual Sinks, Walk in Closets, Fireplace in Living Area, Screened Patio, Community Tennis, Pool, Basketball and Playground, Lawn Fertilization Included by Owner, Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2007/ 2392 Sqft. Close to Disney, Universal and Fowlers market.