All apartments in Horizon West
12508 CRAGSIDE LANE.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:26 AM

12508 CRAGSIDE LANE

12508 Cragside Lane · (407) 333-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12508 Cragside Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Corner Lot, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Large Open Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Butler's Pantry, Kitchen has Island and Stainless Steel Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Hardwood throughout and Carpet in Bedrooms, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with Separate Garden Tub and Shower, 2nd Bathroom has Dual Sinks, Walk in Closets, Fireplace in Living Area, Screened Patio, Community Tennis, Pool, Basketball and Playground, Lawn Fertilization Included by Owner, Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2007/ 2392 Sqft. Close to Disney, Universal and Fowlers market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE have any available units?
12508 CRAGSIDE LANE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE have?
Some of 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12508 CRAGSIDE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE does offer parking.
Does 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE has a pool.
Does 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12508 CRAGSIDE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

