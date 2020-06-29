11843 Verrazano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 4/2.5 Home plus den located in Mable Bridge Orlando w/ Lawn Care included is available now!. Live Close to Disney and Enjoy FIREWORKS from your front porch. Open floor plan 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN* A DREAM GOURMET kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE counter tops, wood cabinets & pendant lighting on the breakfast bar. Retreat upstairs to your Grand Master Suite with two closets, and relax in a jetted SPA BATH. All 4 bedrooms are on the second floor and upstairs has a loft area for movie nights, play area or just a quiet reading place. Enjoy BBQ's from your covered porch in your fenced in backyard. This house is TILED throughout on the first floor for easy maintenance. Mabel Bridge Community has a resort style pool and cabana, soccer field, putting area, park, and tot lot. Close to I4, attractions, restaurants and shopping. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.