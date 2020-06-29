All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 11843 Verrazano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
11843 Verrazano Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 2:06 PM

11843 Verrazano Drive

11843 Verrazano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11843 Verrazano Drive, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 4/2.5 Home plus den located in Mable Bridge Orlando w/ Lawn Care included is available now!. Live Close to Disney and Enjoy FIREWORKS from your front porch. Open floor plan 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN* A DREAM GOURMET kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE counter tops, wood cabinets & pendant lighting on the breakfast bar. Retreat upstairs to your Grand Master Suite with two closets, and relax in a jetted SPA BATH. All 4 bedrooms are on the second floor and upstairs has a loft area for movie nights, play area or just a quiet reading place. Enjoy BBQ's from your covered porch in your fenced in backyard. This house is TILED throughout on the first floor for easy maintenance. Mabel Bridge Community has a resort style pool and cabana, soccer field, putting area, park, and tot lot. Close to I4, attractions, restaurants and shopping. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11843 Verrazano Drive have any available units?
11843 Verrazano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11843 Verrazano Drive have?
Some of 11843 Verrazano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11843 Verrazano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11843 Verrazano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11843 Verrazano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11843 Verrazano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11843 Verrazano Drive offer parking?
No, 11843 Verrazano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11843 Verrazano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11843 Verrazano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11843 Verrazano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11843 Verrazano Drive has a pool.
Does 11843 Verrazano Drive have accessible units?
No, 11843 Verrazano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11843 Verrazano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11843 Verrazano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11843 Verrazano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11843 Verrazano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College