All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 10837 ATWATER BAY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
10837 ATWATER BAY DR
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

10837 ATWATER BAY DR

10837 Atwater Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10837 Atwater Bay Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

gym
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
Listing Agent -Katiuska Petit - kathyhomesflorida@yahoo.com - AVAILABLE FOR RENT ! This spacious luxurious single family home that includes four bedrooms & three bathrooms. Beautiful LAKE VIEW. Families will
love the open plan feel of the kitchen, and family room, perfect for entertaining guests. Additional space includes a living room and a game room on
the second floor. This home boasts a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home. Additional space includes a
spacious master suite in the second floor. The backyard invites to enjoy beautiful sunsets with the amazing view a Lake. Don't Miss out on this
Innovative home found in the Heart of horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. This community is designed with an active lifestyle.
With easy access to Walt Disney World, Winter Garden Village, and more, its easy to see why this area is growing fast!, nature, beauty and
community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other and you are just minutes away this community has a Clubhouses, Gym,
walking trails, picnic areas & gorgeous views! and more. Room measurements are approximate & should be independently verified by the renter.

(RLNE5094060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 ATWATER BAY DR have any available units?
10837 ATWATER BAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 10837 ATWATER BAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
10837 ATWATER BAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 ATWATER BAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 10837 ATWATER BAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 10837 ATWATER BAY DR offer parking?
No, 10837 ATWATER BAY DR does not offer parking.
Does 10837 ATWATER BAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10837 ATWATER BAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 ATWATER BAY DR have a pool?
No, 10837 ATWATER BAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 10837 ATWATER BAY DR have accessible units?
No, 10837 ATWATER BAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 ATWATER BAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10837 ATWATER BAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10837 ATWATER BAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10837 ATWATER BAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College