10837 ATWATER BAY DR

Amenities

gym clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room

Listing Agent -Katiuska Petit - kathyhomesflorida@yahoo.com - AVAILABLE FOR RENT ! This spacious luxurious single family home that includes four bedrooms & three bathrooms. Beautiful LAKE VIEW. Families will

love the open plan feel of the kitchen, and family room, perfect for entertaining guests. Additional space includes a living room and a game room on

the second floor. This home boasts a large kitchen island overlooking the family room that acts as the heart of the home. Additional space includes a

spacious master suite in the second floor. The backyard invites to enjoy beautiful sunsets with the amazing view a Lake. Don't Miss out on this

Innovative home found in the Heart of horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. This community is designed with an active lifestyle.

With easy access to Walt Disney World, Winter Garden Village, and more, its easy to see why this area is growing fast!, nature, beauty and

community have come together to create a lifestyle unlike any other and you are just minutes away this community has a Clubhouses, Gym,

walking trails, picnic areas & gorgeous views! and more. Room measurements are approximate & should be independently verified by the renter.



(RLNE5094060)