10223 Love Story Street

Listing Agent - Yanet Pelegri - ypelegri.realtor@gmail.com - 407-967-6268 - Beautiful brand new two-story house with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, tech area, and a two-car rear load garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room. The master suite includes an oversized bathroom, as well as a walk-in closet. Lawn care is included in the rent! With the convenient Winter Garden location, Storey Grove is only minutes away from Orlando's theme parks and entertainment. Close to highway 429 and Orange County National Golf Center. A rated schools.



Rent Includes: Lawn maintenance



