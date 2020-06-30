All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

10223 Love Story Street

10223 Love Story Street · No Longer Available
Location

10223 Love Story Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Listing Agent - Yanet Pelegri - ypelegri.realtor@gmail.com - 407-967-6268 - Beautiful brand new two-story house with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, tech area, and a two-car rear load garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room. The master suite includes an oversized bathroom, as well as a walk-in closet. Lawn care is included in the rent! With the convenient Winter Garden location, Storey Grove is only minutes away from Orlando's theme parks and entertainment. Close to highway 429 and Orange County National Golf Center. A rated schools.

Rent Includes: Lawn maintenance

(RLNE5268592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 Love Story Street have any available units?
10223 Love Story Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 10223 Love Story Street currently offering any rent specials?
10223 Love Story Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 Love Story Street pet-friendly?
No, 10223 Love Story Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 10223 Love Story Street offer parking?
Yes, 10223 Love Story Street offers parking.
Does 10223 Love Story Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10223 Love Story Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 Love Story Street have a pool?
No, 10223 Love Story Street does not have a pool.
Does 10223 Love Story Street have accessible units?
No, 10223 Love Story Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 Love Story Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10223 Love Story Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10223 Love Story Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10223 Love Story Street does not have units with air conditioning.

