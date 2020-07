Amenities

pet friendly gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10108 BEACH PORT DRIVE Available 12/27/19 10108 Beach Port Dr - Available inmediately.LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ENJOY THIS NEW 1,689 square feet HOME, 3 bed, 2 bath ,1 story and 2 car. In addition to this gorgeous house you get to enjoy the amenities of clubhouse, Gym and Pool activities.

Directions:Turn left onto Fairhaven Ave. Turn left onto Augusta Way.Turn slight left onto Atwater Ct. [1789 - 1795] ATWATER CT, 1898 5D.



(RLNE4369525)