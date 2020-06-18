3372 SE 7th CT

Amenities

Single Family home for rent, Built in 2014 features 3 beds 2.5 baths with Foyer entrance, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile on first floor and wood laminate on second floor. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, along with washer & dyer. Spacious kitchen w/granite counter tops, ss appliances with cherry wood cabinets open to family and dining rooms with plantation shutters on all windows to let in natural light, master bath w/dual sinks, separate roman tub & shower. Nice paved patio with gazebo overlooking landscaped and fenced backyard with a fire pit ideal for entertaining. Clubhouse has water park and resort like pool, gym playground and much more. Conveniently located to shopping centers, retail stores, Baptist Hospital and Turnpike. ONLY FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!!