All apartments in Homestead
Find more places like 3372 SE 7th CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homestead, FL
/
3372 SE 7th CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

3372 SE 7th CT

3372 SE 7th Court · (786) 303-4144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Homestead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3372 SE 7th Court, Homestead, FL 33033
Baywinds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
Single Family home for rent, Built in 2014 features 3 beds 2.5 baths with Foyer entrance, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile on first floor and wood laminate on second floor. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, along with washer & dyer. Spacious kitchen w/granite counter tops, ss appliances with cherry wood cabinets open to family and dining rooms with plantation shutters on all windows to let in natural light, master bath w/dual sinks, separate roman tub & shower. Nice paved patio with gazebo overlooking landscaped and fenced backyard with a fire pit ideal for entertaining. Clubhouse has water park and resort like pool, gym playground and much more. Conveniently located to shopping centers, retail stores, Baptist Hospital and Turnpike. ONLY FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 SE 7th CT have any available units?
3372 SE 7th CT has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3372 SE 7th CT have?
Some of 3372 SE 7th CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 SE 7th CT currently offering any rent specials?
3372 SE 7th CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 SE 7th CT pet-friendly?
No, 3372 SE 7th CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 3372 SE 7th CT offer parking?
No, 3372 SE 7th CT does not offer parking.
Does 3372 SE 7th CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3372 SE 7th CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 SE 7th CT have a pool?
Yes, 3372 SE 7th CT has a pool.
Does 3372 SE 7th CT have accessible units?
No, 3372 SE 7th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 SE 7th CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3372 SE 7th CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3372 SE 7th CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3372 SE 7th CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3372 SE 7th CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd
Homestead, FL 33035

Similar Pages

Homestead 1 BedroomsHomestead 2 Bedrooms
Homestead Apartments with ParkingHomestead Apartments with Pool
Homestead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity