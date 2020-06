Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Homestead. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with washer and dryer at the unit. New floor at the master bedroom (carpet on the other ones) Nice Pool and gym included on rent. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! (really close to Turnpike exit 2 ,or US1 & 312 ST) MILITARY BASE, EXPRESSWAY, SPEEDWAY, KEYS, OUTLETS, CHURCH, A+SCHOOLS.