Hillsborough County, FL
20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE
20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE

20164 Umbria Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20164 Umbria Hill Drive, Hillsborough County, FL 33647

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This gorgeous 3 bedroom /3 bath with den will take your breath away. Spacious Foyer opens to immense Great Room featuring volume ceilings, and stylish grey & white hues throughout. The Kitchen features extra large serving island/ breakfast bar. All 3 bedrooms have a private bath area. The Master Suite is complete with walk in closet, super-sized shower with rain shower heads and of course dual sinks. Beautiful tile work in all the bathrooms. This Lazio Model is 2275 sq ft of pure luxury. The Esplanade of Tampa is a private gated community with a resort style pool/ hot tub, fire pit, nature trails, walking paths, tennis, pickle ball, boccie ball and more. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and the Wiregrass and Premium Outlet Malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE have any available units?
20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
