20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool bocce court tennis court

This gorgeous 3 bedroom /3 bath with den will take your breath away. Spacious Foyer opens to immense Great Room featuring volume ceilings, and stylish grey & white hues throughout. The Kitchen features extra large serving island/ breakfast bar. All 3 bedrooms have a private bath area. The Master Suite is complete with walk in closet, super-sized shower with rain shower heads and of course dual sinks. Beautiful tile work in all the bathrooms. This Lazio Model is 2275 sq ft of pure luxury. The Esplanade of Tampa is a private gated community with a resort style pool/ hot tub, fire pit, nature trails, walking paths, tennis, pickle ball, boccie ball and more. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and the Wiregrass and Premium Outlet Malls.