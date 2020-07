Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room trash valet yoga accessible alarm system business center courtyard fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries. Every home is complete with designer gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, private screened in balconies and decorative lighting.



Here, your main concern will be what to do today. With a zero entry resort style pool, mini movie theater room, 24 hour access to packages, internet cafe, 24 hour gym with kids and spin room, relaxing spa and grilling areas, Century Ariva has it all! To further elevate your wellbeing, our community offers a one mile private jogging path and is located conveniently to some of Lakeland's best shopping and dining.



Welcome to #TheCenturyLife, welcome home!