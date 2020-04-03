1119 Highland Beach Drive

Amenities

Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton. High end finishes throughout in this villa showcasing 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths that sleeps 6 & laundry inside. Enjoy the fenced in yard, community pool, and private beach access on A1A. Rare opportunity to rent weekly, monthly, seasonally. Fast approval and Pet Friendly. Seasonal $1750/ week $6000/mo. and annual $2995/mo.