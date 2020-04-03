All apartments in Highland Beach
Highland Beach, FL
1119 Highland Beach Drive
1119 Highland Beach Drive

1119 Highland Beach Drive · (561) 221-8412
Location

1119 Highland Beach Drive, Highland Beach, FL 33487
Bel Lido

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton. High end finishes throughout in this villa showcasing 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths that sleeps 6 & laundry inside. Enjoy the fenced in yard, community pool, and private beach access on A1A. Rare opportunity to rent weekly, monthly, seasonally. Fast approval and Pet Friendly. Seasonal $1750/ week $6000/mo. and annual $2995/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Highland Beach Drive have any available units?
1119 Highland Beach Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1119 Highland Beach Drive have?
Some of 1119 Highland Beach Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Highland Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Highland Beach Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Highland Beach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Highland Beach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Highland Beach Drive offer parking?
No, 1119 Highland Beach Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Highland Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Highland Beach Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Highland Beach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1119 Highland Beach Drive has a pool.
Does 1119 Highland Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 1119 Highland Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Highland Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Highland Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Highland Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Highland Beach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
