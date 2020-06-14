/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:10 AM
124 Furnished Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL
4750 S Ocean Blvd
4750 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1412 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 tastefully furnished condo with fantastic Intracoastal & water views overlooking Marina. Very open floor plan with large bedrooms and spacious balcony. Great amenities pool and beach club. Covered parking.
3594 S OCEAN BL
3594 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL or OFFSEASON RENTAL!! 2BED/2BATH. NICE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL. GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
3115 S Ocean Boulevard
3115 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2556 sqft
This beautifully furnished condo is ready to move in! Spectacular ocean, intracoastal and city views are just a few reasons you will love living here.
3606 S Ocean Boulevard
3606 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Much sought after 3 bedroom facing the ocean Fantastic ocean views on a high floor. This unit is fully FURNISHED AS OFF SEASON RENTAL This much desired 6th floor condo master features sink/vanity, spacious tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet.
3421 S Ocean Boulevard
3421 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1128 sqft
Oceanfront, Ocean view, walk right out to the beach. Fully furnished available immediately
3114 S Ocean Boulevard
3114 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
Beautifully renovated and decorated with contemporary flair. No stone unturned in this fantastic 2/2 with amazing views of the gardens and ICW. The kitchen has a large window with full water views as well.
Bel Lido
1119 Highland Beach Drive
1119 Highland Beach Drive, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
Toscana
3740 S Ocean Boulevard
3740 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2601 sqft
WOW! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS, DESIGNER FURNISHED, ELEGANT CONDO WITH STUNNING OCEAN & IC VIEWS! IF YOU WANT THE BEST-THIS IS IT! TWO LARGE BALCONIES FACE WATER! DINE AL FRESCO-ALL OF THE TIME! TOTALLY TURN KEY! JUST BRING YOUR SUPER HAPPY SELF! CROWN
4748 S Ocean Boulevard
4748 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
RARELY LISTED HIGH FLOOR ''A'' STACK FULLY FURNISHED CONDO WITH 3 BEDROOM PLUS 3 BATH IN DALTON PLACE READY TO RENT IMMEDIATELY! THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR ''OFF SEASON'' RENTAL MARCH THROUGH NOVEMBER.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Pelican Harbor - Tropic Harbor
3401 Spanish Trail
3401 Spanish Trail, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor condo comes fully furnished with a stylish and relaxing beach theme.
4301 N Ocean Boulevard
4301 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished,decorator touches throughout.Stunning renovated top floor(17th)condo w/ amazing direct oceanfront views!Enjoy both ocean and/or intracoastal water views from every window or while relaxing on the large covered balconies.
4101 N Ocean Boulevard
4101 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1438 sqft
Never lived in, Turnkey completely renovated and beautifuly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with both intracoastal and direct ocean views, from either of your 2 covered balconies and every room in the condo. Impact windows and doors.
2220 S Ocean Boulevard
2220 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1496 sqft
Don't miss out on a unique property with amazing views! PANORAMIC VIEWS from every room. DIRECT INTRACOASTAL facing unit w/ocean views and PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Floor to ceiling impact windows. NICELY FURNISHED, watch boats go by and enjoy SUNSETS.
7001 Northeast 8th Drive
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3486 sqft
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Del Harbour
1820 S Ocean Boulevard
1820 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
638 sqft
Incredible Location on South Ocean Blvd tucked in a Charming Lush Garden Enclave adjacent to Canal with Outdoor Patio/Grill and steps across from Atlantic Ocean Beach. Minutes from Trendy Restaurants and Shops on both Linton and Atlantic Avenues.
Porta Bella
800 Jeffery Street
800 Jeffery Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
Great East Boca location, bike to beach, walk to all shops & dining.Furnished/turnkey. This condo offers beautiful views from balcony.Flexible dates are avail.
Villa Rica
3501 NE 4th Avenue
3501 Northeast 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1289 sqft
location location location!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME is available for rent September 20' Located in a quiet, charming neighborhood only 1 mile from the beach! Artsy, contemporary, fully furnished and TOTALLY updated! Beautiful,fenced huge backyard with
Boca Teeca
5700 NW 2nd Avenue
5700 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
ANNUAL OR 6 MONTH RENTAL. Very Nicely Updated FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 with stunning golf course views. Screened and tiled balcony lanai to watch the morning sun rise over South Florida.
65 Pelican Pointe Drive
65 Pelican Pointe Drive, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
Location. . .Location. . .Location! 2 miles south of Atlantic Avenue and Downtown Delray in a secure, gated neighborhood located on the Intracoastal, this 2b/2b condo comes fully furnished and is available for annual rental.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Beach
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Boca Teeca
320 NW 67th St
320 Northwest 67th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1100 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! This unit is fully renovated and furnished and located on a first floor with canal view. The interiors are luminous and quiet with Crema Marfil floor. The kitchen has White Carrera finishes on counter-tops & backsplash.
99 SE Mizner Blvd
99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highly desirable pool level location in Palmetto Place. Move in ready condo fully furnished with stylish luxury furniture. Enjoy the over-sized private patio and walk out access to resort style pool, gym, and spa.
Ocean Vue
1938 NE 7th St
1938 Northeast 7th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3241 sqft
WOW! Walk to the Beach or Intra-costal no need to find parking YES it's that close. A beautiful neighborhood. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath updated and furnished. Furniture can be negotiable, when you see you want it. Flat Screen TV's in every room.
500 NW 1st St
500 Northwest 1st Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2100 sqft
Moving to Boca Raton close to downtown, Mizner Park & Beach? Paradise awaits in this 4 bed/2 bath home completely renovated & decorator ready. East Boca Home.
