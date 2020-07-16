All apartments in Hialeah
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

5900 West 12th Court

5900 West 12th Court · (305) 793-7824
Location

5900 West 12th Court, Hialeah, FL 33012

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5900 West 12th Court, Hialeah, FL 33012 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Melina Vivoni, Costa Miami Realty LLC, (305) 793-7824. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. You will love to live here!!! Family home in good condition with recent remodeling- Super spacious yard with covered patio- fruit trees and storage shed. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom- Dining Room / Living room and Family room- laundry room right off the kitchen. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3625269 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 West 12th Court have any available units?
5900 West 12th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hialeah, FL.
Is 5900 West 12th Court currently offering any rent specials?
5900 West 12th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 West 12th Court pet-friendly?
No, 5900 West 12th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 5900 West 12th Court offer parking?
No, 5900 West 12th Court does not offer parking.
Does 5900 West 12th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 West 12th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 West 12th Court have a pool?
No, 5900 West 12th Court does not have a pool.
Does 5900 West 12th Court have accessible units?
No, 5900 West 12th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 West 12th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 West 12th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 West 12th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 West 12th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
