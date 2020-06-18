535 W 79th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a desirable West Hialeah a one-story 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms home. You will love what this home will offer; Impact windows, bright living areas, tile floors throughout, spacious living and dining area, the family room is next to the kitchen, the kitchen has a pantry and tile countertops, large master bedroom with walking closet, split bedrooms, a huge fence terrace, circular driveway. Property is located in a private street and close to Schools and Shopping Centers. Move-in ready by July 1st, 2020. Hurry! This property will rent fast.