535 W 79th Pl
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:50 AM

535 W 79th Pl

535 West 79th Place · (305) 479-1054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 West 79th Place, Hialeah, FL 33014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a desirable West Hialeah a one-story 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms home. You will love what this home will offer; Impact windows, bright living areas, tile floors throughout, spacious living and dining area, the family room is next to the kitchen, the kitchen has a pantry and tile countertops, large master bedroom with walking closet, split bedrooms, a huge fence terrace, circular driveway. Property is located in a private street and close to Schools and Shopping Centers. Move-in ready by July 1st, 2020. Hurry! This property will rent fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 W 79th Pl have any available units?
535 W 79th Pl has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 W 79th Pl have?
Some of 535 W 79th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 W 79th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
535 W 79th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 W 79th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 535 W 79th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 535 W 79th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 535 W 79th Pl does offer parking.
Does 535 W 79th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 W 79th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 W 79th Pl have a pool?
No, 535 W 79th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 535 W 79th Pl have accessible units?
No, 535 W 79th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 535 W 79th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 W 79th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 W 79th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 W 79th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
