Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

5618 20TH AVENUE S

5618 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5618 20th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Prime location in Gulfport! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is a must see. Your private backyard oasis awaits! Beautiful lush trees & patio decking surround this unique property. As shown in pictures this home has 3 outdoor connecting patios! The possibilities are endless to create the ultimate outdoor living areas. You'll feel as though your on vacation all year long while living in this tropical setting. Large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite and bath have been nicely update with dual sinks. Washer and Dryer are an added bonus to this property. Don't delay, this slice of paradise will rent quickly. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 20TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5618 20TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5618 20TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5618 20TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 20TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5618 20TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 20TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5618 20TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5618 20TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5618 20TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5618 20TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5618 20TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 20TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5618 20TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5618 20TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5618 20TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 20TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 20TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5618 20TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5618 20TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
