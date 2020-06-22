All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S

5601 Shore Boulevard · (727) 642-6621
Location

5601 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Fantastic Gulfport location! Water views and just a short walk to everything that the Gulfport Arts District has to offer: restaurants, shops, galleries, Gulfport Casino, waterfront park and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has undergone a total renovation and is being offered for rental fully furnished. A one-month minimum rental is required and all tenants must be approved by the condo association, regardless of their length of stay. Monthly rental rates vary by season. Twelve-month rental is $2400 per month, six-month term is $2500 per month, seasonal is $3200 per month for Dec-April and $2500 for May-Nov. All rental rates include all utilities, cable and internet. Rental terms of 6-months will require payment of necessary taxes (13%). One-time cleaning charge of $125 for any rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S have any available units?
5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S have a pool?
No, 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have a pool.
Does 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
