5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S

Fantastic Gulfport location! Water views and just a short walk to everything that the Gulfport Arts District has to offer: restaurants, shops, galleries, Gulfport Casino, waterfront park and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has undergone a total renovation and is being offered for rental fully furnished. A one-month minimum rental is required and all tenants must be approved by the condo association, regardless of their length of stay. Monthly rental rates vary by season. Twelve-month rental is $2400 per month, six-month term is $2500 per month, seasonal is $3200 per month for Dec-April and $2500 for May-Nov. All rental rates include all utilities, cable and internet. Rental terms of 6-months will require payment of necessary taxes (13%). One-time cleaning charge of $125 for any rental.