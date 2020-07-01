5518 11th Avenue S

Amenities

Gulfport Duplex - Property Id: 27677



Quaint 1 bedroom 1 full bath duplex 700 square feet Hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom area Fenced private backyard, carport, & shared laundry room.

We will be doing some additional kitchen updating prior to move in.



Dogs under 20 pounds ok. No cats $10.00 additional monthly fee + $250.00 deposit Close to Stetson Law School & downtown Gulfport Tenant responsible for electric & water, cable not included $40.00 non refundable application fee $925.00 rent + $750.00 deposit

If Credit score is under 700-1st & last months rent + deposits due at lease signing.

No holds without full amount down

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27677

