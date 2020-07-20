All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

5513 Newton Ave S

5513 Newton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Newton Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 is a MUST SEE- within the eclectic, artsy, desirable city of Gulfport!! The entire interior has been remodeled with high-end, classic materials and finishes. The tilework in the kitchen and bathroom have been executed with exquisite workmanship. The spacious kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets and a beautiful tile backsplash. The kitchen, living and dining rooms are all open to one another. The bedrooms in the back are split, both with nice size closets. The inside utility/laundry room leads out to the back patio, (12'x12') perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The backyard is huge and fenced for privacy. This home features newer windows, vinyl siding, central AC and not in a flood zone. Awesome location- only 1.4 miles to downtown Gulfport, 3.4 miles to St. Pete Beach and 6.3 miles to downtown St. Pete.

Listing Courtesy Of Coldwell Banker Residential

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Newton Ave S have any available units?
5513 Newton Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5513 Newton Ave S have?
Some of 5513 Newton Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Newton Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Newton Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Newton Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5513 Newton Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5513 Newton Ave S offer parking?
No, 5513 Newton Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 5513 Newton Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Newton Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Newton Ave S have a pool?
No, 5513 Newton Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5513 Newton Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5513 Newton Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Newton Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 Newton Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 Newton Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5513 Newton Ave S has units with air conditioning.
