5513 Newton Ave S

This 1 is a MUST SEE- within the eclectic, artsy, desirable city of Gulfport!! The entire interior has been remodeled with high-end, classic materials and finishes. The tilework in the kitchen and bathroom have been executed with exquisite workmanship. The spacious kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets and a beautiful tile backsplash. The kitchen, living and dining rooms are all open to one another. The bedrooms in the back are split, both with nice size closets. The inside utility/laundry room leads out to the back patio, (12'x12') perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The backyard is huge and fenced for privacy. This home features newer windows, vinyl siding, central AC and not in a flood zone. Awesome location- only 1.4 miles to downtown Gulfport, 3.4 miles to St. Pete Beach and 6.3 miles to downtown St. Pete.



