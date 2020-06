Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Top floor 2/1 Apartment close to DT gulfport - CALL AGENT DIRECTLY FOR SHOWINGS: 813-407-8990



360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1708421?accessKey=5e56



This recently renovated property is located in walking distance to Downtown Gulfports entertainment district.



The apartment offers an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout the home, fresh interior paint, new light fixtures, and more.

New owner has added brand new paver brick walkways and patio areas. The unit includes off street parking and coin laundry onsite. Water/Sewer/trash/lawn care are included with rent.



Small pets are ok with owner approval (please keep under 20lbs) with additional fee

12 month min lease with one month security deposit.



?Showings by Appointment only



(RLNE5616481)