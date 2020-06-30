All apartments in Gulfport
2908 54TH STREET S
2908 54TH STREET S

2908 54th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2908 54th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BRAND SPANKING NEW. This adorable 1/1 apartment is part of a three unit complex with a fenced garden-type shared center compound.
Gulfport - long known as the Gecko Fest / Key West Style neighborhood - has a new jewel in the crown. TOTALLY reconstructed after tenants of many years moved on - walls, floors, fans, kitchen, bathroom - everything new - only preserving the interior unique stain glass Pelican Door. The exterior is newly painted as will with the roof less than a year old. Worry free living. There is off street parking enough for at least two cars, a walking path along the side of the house, to rear of the property where the 10 x 11 storage area created from the garage conversion, is exclusively for the use of Unit 2. Then inside the shared compound, there is your own sitting porch overlooking the garden area with plenty of room for grilling, sunbathing, reading or just chilling. There are two steps into the apartment and two steps from the compound onto the back porch. Blocks to the beach, walking distance to the main street and "walking home" distance from the waterfront bars and casino. It is RARE that these Gulfport treasures become available - Call Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 54TH STREET S have any available units?
2908 54TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2908 54TH STREET S have?
Some of 2908 54TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 54TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2908 54TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 54TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2908 54TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2908 54TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2908 54TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2908 54TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 54TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 54TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2908 54TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2908 54TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2908 54TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 54TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 54TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 54TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 54TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.

