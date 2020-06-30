2908 54TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BRAND SPANKING NEW. This adorable 1/1 apartment is part of a three unit complex with a fenced garden-type shared center compound.

Gulfport - long known as the Gecko Fest / Key West Style neighborhood - has a new jewel in the crown. TOTALLY reconstructed after tenants of many years moved on - walls, floors, fans, kitchen, bathroom - everything new - only preserving the interior unique stain glass Pelican Door. The exterior is newly painted as will with the roof less than a year old. Worry free living. There is off street parking enough for at least two cars, a walking path along the side of the house, to rear of the property where the 10 x 11 storage area created from the garage conversion, is exclusively for the use of Unit 2. Then inside the shared compound, there is your own sitting porch overlooking the garden area with plenty of room for grilling, sunbathing, reading or just chilling. There are two steps into the apartment and two steps from the compound onto the back porch. Blocks to the beach, walking distance to the main street and "walking home" distance from the waterfront bars and casino. It is RARE that these Gulfport treasures become available - Call Today.