Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
2415 51ST STREET S
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

2415 51ST STREET S

2415 51st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2415 51st Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss out on this Absolutely Adorable Florida Bungalow in Gulfport's Art District This home has beautiful hardwood floors in Living Areas and both Bedrooms, tile floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms. The Florida Room is perfect space for Art, Crafts, Music or a Home Office. Additional Features include and Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-ups, Newer Windows and a Private Fenced Back Yard. Private Driveway for off street parking. Take a short walk to downtown Gulfport and enjoy the Beach or the many Restaurants, Shops and Boutiques. Enjoy the many Festivals without the hassle of parking. $75 Application Fee. Small Pet (under 35 lbs) with $250 non refundable pet deposit. First and Security Deposit. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 51ST STREET S have any available units?
2415 51ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2415 51ST STREET S have?
Some of 2415 51ST STREET S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 51ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2415 51ST STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 51ST STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 51ST STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 2415 51ST STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2415 51ST STREET S offers parking.
Does 2415 51ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 51ST STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 51ST STREET S have a pool?
No, 2415 51ST STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2415 51ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2415 51ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 51ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 51ST STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 51ST STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 51ST STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.

