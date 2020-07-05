2415 51ST STREET S

Amenities

Don't miss out on this Absolutely Adorable Florida Bungalow in Gulfport's Art District This home has beautiful hardwood floors in Living Areas and both Bedrooms, tile floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms. The Florida Room is perfect space for Art, Crafts, Music or a Home Office. Additional Features include and Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-ups, Newer Windows and a Private Fenced Back Yard. Private Driveway for off street parking. Take a short walk to downtown Gulfport and enjoy the Beach or the many Restaurants, Shops and Boutiques. Enjoy the many Festivals without the hassle of parking. $75 Application Fee. Small Pet (under 35 lbs) with $250 non refundable pet deposit. First and Security Deposit. Available immediately.