All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 2101 54th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
2101 54th St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2101 54th St S

2101 54th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2101 54th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Gulfport Home On A Corner Lot - Spacious Gulfport Home On A Corner Lot

Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Home
Bonus Room Can Be Used As An Office
Large Living Room
Eat In Kitchen
Newly Fenced In Yard
Large Corner Lot

Ready to move in!!
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

(RLNE4635455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 54th St S have any available units?
2101 54th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
Is 2101 54th St S currently offering any rent specials?
2101 54th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 54th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 54th St S is pet friendly.
Does 2101 54th St S offer parking?
No, 2101 54th St S does not offer parking.
Does 2101 54th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 54th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 54th St S have a pool?
No, 2101 54th St S does not have a pool.
Does 2101 54th St S have accessible units?
No, 2101 54th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 54th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 54th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 54th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 54th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg