2101 54th St S

Amenities
Spacious Gulfport Home On A Corner Lot - Spacious Gulfport Home On A Corner Lot
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Home
Bonus Room Can Be Used As An Office
Large Living Room
Eat In Kitchen
Newly Fenced In Yard
Large Corner Lot
Ready to move in!!
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.
NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED
PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING
(RLNE4635455)