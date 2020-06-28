2055 59th St S

Amenities

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 About this fully renovated Gulfport short term rental pool home, just 5 minutes by bike from downtown Gulfport and Gulfport beach. 10 minutes drive from the beautiful beaches of St Pete Beach and Treasure Island. Just bring your suitcase, this home has it all, from the large screened in pool to a free standing hot tub and fire pit. Every amenity you will need for your stay is here, from Bicycles to a washer/dryer, TV's with cable, Internet, central air conditioning, heating, towels (even for the beach), bed linen, dishes and much more. There are 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms no carpet here! You will love the peaceful private atmosphere of this little paradise, an authentic village of Gulfport by the sea and Many shops nearby, transport services (free shuttles, shuttle, bus, ...), parks, air of games (volleyball, skatepark, basketball, games for the little ones) and a multitude of visits to program (museums, strolls bike, canoe, natural parks, ...). Just 40 minutes from the big city of Tampa and 15 minutes from St Petersburg for your city breaks. The rates do vary for the season. Please call for available dates.