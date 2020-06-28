All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 2055 59th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
2055 59th St S
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

2055 59th St S

2055 59th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2055 59th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 About this fully renovated Gulfport short term rental pool home, just 5 minutes by bike from downtown Gulfport and Gulfport beach. 10 minutes drive from the beautiful beaches of St Pete Beach and Treasure Island. Just bring your suitcase, this home has it all, from the large screened in pool to a free standing hot tub and fire pit. Every amenity you will need for your stay is here, from Bicycles to a washer/dryer, TV's with cable, Internet, central air conditioning, heating, towels (even for the beach), bed linen, dishes and much more. There are 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms no carpet here! You will love the peaceful private atmosphere of this little paradise, an authentic village of Gulfport by the sea and Many shops nearby, transport services (free shuttles, shuttle, bus, ...), parks, air of games (volleyball, skatepark, basketball, games for the little ones) and a multitude of visits to program (museums, strolls bike, canoe, natural parks, ...). Just 40 minutes from the big city of Tampa and 15 minutes from St Petersburg for your city breaks. The rates do vary for the season. Please call for available dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 59th St S have any available units?
2055 59th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2055 59th St S have?
Some of 2055 59th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 59th St S currently offering any rent specials?
2055 59th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 59th St S pet-friendly?
No, 2055 59th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2055 59th St S offer parking?
Yes, 2055 59th St S offers parking.
Does 2055 59th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 59th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 59th St S have a pool?
Yes, 2055 59th St S has a pool.
Does 2055 59th St S have accessible units?
No, 2055 59th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 59th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 59th St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 59th St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2055 59th St S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg