Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a large kitchen and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has been completely REMODELED. Home has been FRESHLY PAINTED. The kitchen has a functional bar and separate eat in kitchen area. You can enjoy a formal dining area with your family right off of the kitchen. Featuring 2 other living spaces! With the Large open floor plan the kitchen overseas the living area. Sliding doors off the breakfast nook lead you to the outdoor screened enclosure. Master En suite is large with his and her closets. Washer and dryer is included. Close to everything. Lake Hiawatha preserve only a 5 min bike ride with nature trails, biking and family fun. Clermont Boathouse and Boat ramp and Downtown Clermont is a 5 min drive. Beautiful location in Clermont.