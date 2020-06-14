Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Groveland, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Groveland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Groveland
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lake Highlands North
24 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Las Colinas
1 Unit Available
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
26704 CASH COURT
26704 Cash Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Really cute Villa shows extremely well in a 55+ gated community Highland Lakes. Very clean and shows pride of ownership. 2/2 split plan, eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, front patio, and a screened-in back porch. Very spacious.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Royal Highlands
1 Unit Available
21640 STIRLING PASS
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1779 sqft
NEW ROOF - 2018! EXPANDED, OPEN FLOORPLAN OPAL MODEL WITH ALMOST 1,800 SQ. FT.
Results within 10 miles of Groveland
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bella Collina
1 Unit Available
16246 Ravenna Ct.
16246 Ravenna Court, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3793 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished House! - This is an unbelievable opportunity - High end finishes throughout, a true modern masterpiece. You'll have to see it to believe this taste of Italy and the Tuscan Spirit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Legends
1 Unit Available
1620 KENNESAW DRIVE
1620 Kennesaw Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3817 sqft
Lease this Executive 4 bedroom/ 5 full bathroom salt-water POOL home, situated on the 10th Fairway in LEGENDS, a gated community with a guard, with a direct view of the pool/ green's and pond is simple perfection- very peaceful! Over 3,800 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3500 TUMBLING RIVER DRIVE
3500 Tumbling River Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2635 sqft
Nice Single Family Home in Gated Community with Swimming Pool and Fitness Center access. All Ground Maintenance included. All Appliances included. Great location near the Clermont / Winter Garden border.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Bella Collina
1 Unit Available
16300 COUNTY ROAD 455
16300 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1571 sqft
Live in luxury at the brand new Sienna Condos at Bella Collina. This 3BR, 3BA unfurnished condo on the ground floor End Unit, features a mesmerizing panoramic view of Lake Sienna from the main living area & master bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Groveland, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Groveland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

