/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Groveland, FL
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1185 Singleton Circle
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths single family home Located In Groveland FL! - This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1640 sqft
Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crane's Landing
1726 Crowned Ave
1726 Crowned Avenue, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Move in ready 3/2 - Fenced yard. Utilities and lawn care NOT included. -Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds. -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's. -No evictions.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
274 Curtis Ave
274 Curtis Avenue, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2320 sqft
~4/2~Curtis Ave~Groveland Lake Dot Landing~Big Corner Lots with lots a room! - Like new spacious floor plan, beautiful gourmet kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new light fixtures, Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and new carpet up
Results within 1 mile of Groveland
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Palisades
10643 Spring Lake Drive
10643 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3428 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on half acre corner lot in beautiful Palisades. Second story balconies on the front and rear of the home which you can enter both from the master bedroom has sitting room and massive walk through closet.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dukes Lake
1820 Western Hills Ln.
1820 Western Hills Lane, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
3/2 1600sf - The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1612 sq.ft. of living space and is nestled on .26 acres with a fenced-in back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Groveland
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
49 Units Available
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
4 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Skyridge Valley
363 Sky Valley St
363 Sky Valley Street, Clermont, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,300
4062 sqft
7/4 Sky Valley St.~Skyridge Valley~LARGE & LOVELY! - Beautiful 2-story 7 bedroom 4 bath home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with wood floors in formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, large Family Room and Eat-in-Kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Roane Rd.
725 Roane Road, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
~3/1~Roane Road~Newly Updated/Like New Home with a big yard and close to everything! - 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath recently updated single family home. Updated kitchen, floors & bathroom. Rent includes lawn care and a newly installed monitored security system.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue, Minneola, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,940
3000 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
109 West Minneola Street
109 West Minneola Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1355 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Carroll St
141 Carroll Street, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1591 sqft
141 Carroll St Available 08/16/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Bungalow - Water, Gas and Pest Control are INCLUDED in Monthly Rent - Located within walking distance of Downtown Clermont and Clermont Waterfront Park.
Results within 10 miles of Groveland
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 S Lake Street
408 South Lake Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
792 sqft
2/1 House - Walking Distance to Hospital. Next to Bus Line - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is centrally located on Lake Street, directly across the street from Leesburg Regional Medical Center, close to Downtown Leesburg.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
17436 Chateau Pine Way
17436 Chateau Pine Way, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Gated Guarded Community in Clermont - A Beautiful 24 hours guarded community to call home, this charming two-story townhome with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage is available for immediate move-in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Lucerne Cir.
5 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
660 sqft
5 Lucerne Cir.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Lucerne Cir.
4 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
576 sqft
4 Lucerne Cir.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Ridge
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
Similar Pages
Groveland 2 BedroomsGroveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGroveland 3 BedroomsGroveland Apartments with Balcony
Groveland Apartments with GarageGroveland Apartments with GymGroveland Apartments with ParkingGroveland Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Brooksville, FLSouth Apopka, FL