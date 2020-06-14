48 Apartments for rent in Groveland, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Pointe
1 Unit Available
477 Kestrel Dr Lake
477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1927 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1185 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master
Results within 1 mile of Groveland

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Skiing Paradise
1 Unit Available
7840 SWISS FAIRWAYS AVENUE
7840 Swiss Fairways Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedrooms 3 bath pool home located in the private community of Swiss Waterski & Fairways Resort.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palisades
1 Unit Available
10525 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
10525 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2844 sqft
Nice and spacious home offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage plus bonus room. Home features an open floor plan. Double door entry. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite includes his/hers walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Dukes Lake
1 Unit Available
1635 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE
1635 Ridgemoor Drive, Mascotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2512 sqft
Available now All bedrooms located upstairs 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Groveland
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lake Highlands North
24 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr
4025 East Cardinal Pines Drive, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 Cardinal Pines Estates - Available July. 3/2 with screened porch on cul-de-sac. Large living room/dining room combo. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5512 Windsong Oaks Drive
5512 Windsong Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1858 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 car garage for rent at 5512 Windsong Oak Dr.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
21423 County Road 455
21423 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3550 sqft
Beautiful, Custom Log Home on 5 acres of private land! Authentic and solidly built inside and out.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Valley
1 Unit Available
1113 HILL MOUNT DRIVE
1113 Hill Mount Dr, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3/2 split floor plan house in a lovely Minneola Oak Valley neighborhood. Home includes a flowing living, dining, and kitchen area, for a great open feel.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2562 sqft
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
26704 CASH COURT
26704 Cash Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Really cute Villa shows extremely well in a 55+ gated community Highland Lakes. Very clean and shows pride of ownership. 2/2 split plan, eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, front patio, and a screened-in back porch. Very spacious.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
11303 BRONSON ROAD
11303 Bronson Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1829 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Area w/ Tile throughout except the bedrooms, carpet in all bedrooms on a 1/2 an acre lot. Property features a true split plan with an enclosed tiled florida room.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11554 Autumn Wind Loop
11554 Autumn Wind Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1669 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Home Near Lake in Clermont! - This amazing home has been updated with beautiful gray laminate floors, elegant colors and accents & last technology in kitchen appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Groveland, FL

Groveland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

