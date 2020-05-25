All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4868 TANGERINE AVENUE

4868 Tangerine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4868 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Washer/Dryer Provided!! Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom SPLIT BEDROOM floor plan with private enclosed patio overlooking a beautiful shared green space, covered front patio, AND community pool is ready for you to make it your new home! This home is only 8 minutes to Park Avenue, 12 minutes to UCF, 20 minutes to downtown, you are close to everything.... highways, shopping restaurants, etc!!! LARGE master bedroom with walk in closet and the home also has two LARGE step-in storage closets PLUS a kitchen pantry. The community pool is just a short walk away and a beautiful lush green view in the backyard for you playtime or relaxing.

All applicants will be subject to a credit, background, and income verification. Minimum income 3X rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE have any available units?
4868 TANGERINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE have?
Some of 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4868 TANGERINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4868 TANGERINE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
