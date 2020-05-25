4868 TANGERINE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Washer/Dryer Provided!! Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom SPLIT BEDROOM floor plan with private enclosed patio overlooking a beautiful shared green space, covered front patio, AND community pool is ready for you to make it your new home! This home is only 8 minutes to Park Avenue, 12 minutes to UCF, 20 minutes to downtown, you are close to everything.... highways, shopping restaurants, etc!!! LARGE master bedroom with walk in closet and the home also has two LARGE step-in storage closets PLUS a kitchen pantry. The community pool is just a short walk away and a beautiful lush green view in the backyard for you playtime or relaxing.



All applicants will be subject to a credit, background, and income verification. Minimum income 3X rent.