apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
147 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Goldenrod
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
3463 Arbutus Lane
3463 Arbutus Lane, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Conveniently Located Home with Lots of Space Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
696 sqft
Transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
480-3 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-3 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,563
1585 sqft
Transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
480-2 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-2 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1134 sqft
Transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
7433 Houston Court East
7433 Houston Court East, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1716 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Goldenrod
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
42 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
41 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 02:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5656 Pats Point
5656 Pats Point, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2325 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath plus large loft, pool/spa home in Winter Park, Seminole County. Freshly painted interior with new carpeting, and tile throughout. Enjoy the lushly landscaped backyard with screened-in pool and spa.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3040 Aloma Ave
3040 Aloma Avenue, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath JULY $1120 - Property Id: 306119 *ADMIN AND HOLDING FEES WAIVED FOR THIS 2 BEDROOM* Mention this ad for the special! 2-bed/ 1 bath AVAILABLE JULY 13TH!! UPGRADED!! ONLY $1,120 rent!!! Our unique apartment
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Lewfield Drive
101 Lewfield Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
953 sqft
2/2, updated, 1st floor condo, in Winter Park - 1st floor, 2/2 condo conveniently located in Winter Park! Split floor plan offers large bedrooms and huge walk in closets, with a grand shared living space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107
3651 N Goldenrod Rd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
3651 N. Goldenrod Rd.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
7320 SWALLOW RUN
7320 Swallow Run, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
803 sqft
Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
5099 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1516 sqft
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2303 SUN VALLEY CIRCLE
2303 Sun Valley Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1173 sqft
Really nice one story, 2bed/2bath condo in Winter Park. The complex has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, and 2 tennis courts.
