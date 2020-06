Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Winter Park! Fully fenced yard, with mature trees and landscaping! Laminate through out, with carpet in the bedrooms and living room! Rental Requirements: 3X Monthly rent in combined gross income (before taxes), No recent violent criminal history, No recent evictions or bankruptcies, $75 application fee per adult.