All apartments in Golden Glades
Find more places like 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Glades, FL
/
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:41 AM

496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un

496 Northwest 165th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Golden Glades
See all
Biscayne Gardens
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

496 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL 33169
Biscayne Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Available starting September 10th

Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando. One of the most walk-able areas of the downtown Mills/50 district and Ivanhoe district (the Urban trail for biking/jogging is only a block away) with a vibrant and growing urban area including breweries and restaurants just half a block away. Main Street America has named Ivanhoe Village as one of the Most Romantic Main Streets of the year.

Only minutes away from Science Center, Orlando Cultural attractions including Orlando Museum of Art, Mennello Museum of friendly Art, Shakespeare Theatre, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing arts and so much more. The location is walking distance to Florida Hospital and the Sunrail station and only a 20-30 minute drive to Universal Studios and Disney World. The home features a private entry with parking and a shared laundry. The security deposit and cleaning fee are due upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un have any available units?
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un currently offering any rent specials?
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un pet-friendly?
No, 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Glades.
Does 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un offer parking?
Yes, 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un does offer parking.
Does 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un have a pool?
No, 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un does not have a pool.
Does 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un have accessible units?
No, 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un does not have accessible units.
Does 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un have units with dishwashers?
No, 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un have units with air conditioning?
No, 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Golden Glades 1 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 Bedrooms
Golden Glades Apartments with PoolGolden Glades Cheap Places
Golden Glades Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL
Leisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Biscayne Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity