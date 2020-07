Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR WITH POOL VIEW AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO DINING AND SHOPPING, EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES. LAUNDRY ROOM ON 2ND FLOOR NEXT TO ELEVATOR. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. NO PETS ALLOWED. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS TWO MONTHS OF SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN. ASSOCIATION PROCESS TAKE 2-3 WEEKS.



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993