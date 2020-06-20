Amenities

911 SW 57th Terrace Available 07/01/20 Available 7/1/2020 Wonderful 3/3 condo in Rockwood Villas - Available 7/15/2019.



Across from the pool and close to the bus stop, this unit is perfectly located. Each Bedroom has its own bath and huge closet.



Great screened in back porch.



Conveniently located close to the Oaks Mall on a bus line directly to campus. Amenities include 2 swimming pools, tennis, basketball, volleyball.



no carpet in unit.



NO DANGEROUS BREEDS ALLOWED

(Pit Bull or Pit mix, German Shepard, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher, Akita, Wolf Hybrids, Chow)



Also NO PUPPIES!!! All animals must be spayed or neutered with current shot records at time of application. All documentation must be attached at time of application along with photo of animal



Please be prepared to pay the application of $50. Everyone over 18 years of age is required to apply. All Application fee are non-refundable. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.



Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.



Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds )

Non Refundable Pet fee $250 per pet

Pet Rent $25 per month per pet

Security Deposit $1700

All Pets must have current vet records and be Spayed or Neutered

Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply)



