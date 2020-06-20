All apartments in Gainesville
911 SW 57th Terrace
911 SW 57th Terrace

911 Southwest 57th Terace · No Longer Available
Location

911 Southwest 57th Terace, Gainesville, FL 32607

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
911 SW 57th Terrace Available 07/01/20 Available 7/1/2020 Wonderful 3/3 condo in Rockwood Villas - Available 7/15/2019.

Across from the pool and close to the bus stop, this unit is perfectly located. Each Bedroom has its own bath and huge closet.

Great screened in back porch.

Conveniently located close to the Oaks Mall on a bus line directly to campus. Amenities include 2 swimming pools, tennis, basketball, volleyball.

no carpet in unit.

NO DANGEROUS BREEDS ALLOWED
(Pit Bull or Pit mix, German Shepard, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher, Akita, Wolf Hybrids, Chow)

Also NO PUPPIES!!! All animals must be spayed or neutered with current shot records at time of application. All documentation must be attached at time of application along with photo of animal

Please be prepared to pay the application of $50. Everyone over 18 years of age is required to apply. All Application fee are non-refundable. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.

Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds )
Non Refundable Pet fee $250 per pet
Pet Rent $25 per month per pet
Security Deposit $1700
All Pets must have current vet records and be Spayed or Neutered
Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply)

(RLNE2614939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

